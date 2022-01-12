Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.45

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 16570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several research firms have commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

