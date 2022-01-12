Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.96

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.96 and traded as high as $29.69. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 85,446 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,399.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,286 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 23.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

