Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Russell 3000 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,458 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,923% compared to the average volume of 35 put options.

IWV stock opened at $273.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.52 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.17.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.