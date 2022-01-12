TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

