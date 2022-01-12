TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

