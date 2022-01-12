Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.67 and last traded at $93.67. 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $704.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Transcat by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

