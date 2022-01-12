Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,588 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure comprises approximately 3.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.42% of Travel + Leisure worth $114,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,315,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 196,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

TNL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,243. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.