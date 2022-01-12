Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TRVI opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

