Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NYSE TPH opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.