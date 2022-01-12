Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$3.17. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 1,441,926 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TCW. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.78 million and a PE ratio of -37.26.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. Research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

