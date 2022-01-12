True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$7.41. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 159,837 shares changing hands.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

