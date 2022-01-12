Truist Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $136.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $148.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.60. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.