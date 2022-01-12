Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. 84,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,187. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

