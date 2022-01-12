Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.