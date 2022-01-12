Truist Financial Corp Buys 4,384 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $89,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $138,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRB opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

