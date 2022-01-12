Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

FAST opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

