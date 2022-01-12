Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,509 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

