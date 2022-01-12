Truist Financial Corp Sells 644,430 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 97.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,430 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $247.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.98 and a 200-day moving average of $299.19. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $233.66 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

