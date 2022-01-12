Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDG opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.