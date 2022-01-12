Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.