Truist Securiti Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.94 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

INCY stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Incyte by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

