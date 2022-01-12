Truist Securities Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $136.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.10. 7,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.