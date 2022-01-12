TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 260 ($3.53) on Monday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($4.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock has a market cap of £455.69 million and a P/E ratio of 44.66.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

