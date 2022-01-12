TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 260 ($3.53) on Monday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($4.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock has a market cap of £455.69 million and a P/E ratio of 44.66.
TT Electronics Company Profile
