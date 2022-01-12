TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter worth about $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 69.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,971,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

