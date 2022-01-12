TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Financial Contrast

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.04% 7.20% 1.03% TuanChe -18.37% -30.06% -18.92%

0.3% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cielo and TuanChe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 2 0 0 2.00 TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cielo and TuanChe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.47 $95.11 million $0.07 5.43 TuanChe $50.61 million 1.12 -$24.99 million ($0.46) -6.15

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo beats TuanChe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

