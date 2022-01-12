Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.19.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$60.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$60.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at C$107,004,348.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

