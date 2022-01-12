Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.