TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $116,383.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 119,669,666,807 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

