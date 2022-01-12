TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. TuSimple has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,835,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

