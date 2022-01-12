Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $400.00. The stock traded as low as $217.69 and last traded at $227.52, with a volume of 4572344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.20.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.21.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.17 and its 200 day moving average is $329.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

