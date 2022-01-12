U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

