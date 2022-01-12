U.S. Global Investors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 359 call options.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 334,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,412. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
