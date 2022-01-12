U.S. Global Investors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 359 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 334,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,412. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.