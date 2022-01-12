Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

