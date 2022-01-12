Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with an increase in direct sales through its webstores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

UI opened at $302.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day moving average of $306.78. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $236.11 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

