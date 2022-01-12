Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

