Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of UA stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

