UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.95

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 3050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

UNCFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

