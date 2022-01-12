Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $39.63

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $39.63 or 0.00090378 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $73.05 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00062531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.83 or 0.07675209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.44 or 1.00073395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00069402 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.