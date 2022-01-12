United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAL stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

