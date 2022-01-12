United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UAL stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.48.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.