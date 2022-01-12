United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.57

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $33.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 6,266 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

In other news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bancshares by 110.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

