United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 7.8%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 175,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 240,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a market cap of $158.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

