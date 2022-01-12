United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €35.33 ($40.15) and last traded at €35.00 ($39.77). 290,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.73 ($39.47).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.80) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.19 ($49.08).

The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.45.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

