Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.34

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and traded as high as $31.31. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 19,318 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $57,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,055 shares of company stock worth $290,148 over the last ninety days. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.