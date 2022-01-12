Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Lifted by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up 1.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal Display by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 351.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.73. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

