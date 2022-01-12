UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.55

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USER. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

