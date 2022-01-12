V-ID (VIDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005367 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00060066 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006718 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
