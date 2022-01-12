Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

VLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

