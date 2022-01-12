Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.30. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

