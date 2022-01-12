Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 434,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

