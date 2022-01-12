Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

